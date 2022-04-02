LSV Asset Management Sells 59,700 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 941,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 59,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.24% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $88,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 48.7% in the third quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 2,007,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,932,000 after acquiring an additional 657,000 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter worth $11,065,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 99.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 169,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,198,000 after acquiring an additional 84,587 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 48.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 247,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,202,000 after acquiring an additional 80,519 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1,252.0% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 79,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after buying an additional 73,994 shares during the period.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on AAWW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

In related news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 10,348 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $983,163.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 6,688 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $585,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,011 shares of company stock valued at $2,450,652 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $82.21 on Friday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.69 and a 1-year high of $97.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $7.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.94. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.