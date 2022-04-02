LSV Asset Management Sells 74,800 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,716,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.07% of Johnson & Johnson worth $293,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,796 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.57.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $178.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $180.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

