LSV Asset Management Sells 74,900 Shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 730,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.43% of Independent Bank worth $17,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,542,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 488.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,563,000 after buying an additional 174,458 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,719,000 after buying an additional 78,873 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 185,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,981,000 after buying an additional 62,667 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,434,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,294,000 after buying an additional 58,241 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBCP opened at $22.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.18. Independent Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:IBCP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $50.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 30.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

