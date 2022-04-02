LSV Asset Management Sells 8,940 Shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,940 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.41% of American National Group worth $20,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of American National Group by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after buying an additional 22,623 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of American National Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of American National Group by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of American National Group by 51.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of American National Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on American National Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of ANAT stock opened at $189.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.17 and its 200 day moving average is $189.23. American National Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.07 and a 52-week high of $195.89.

American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

In related news, Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 21,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total value of $3,976,479.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,127 shares of company stock worth $12,129,499. Insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

American National Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through five segments: Life, Annuity, Health, Property and Casualty, and Corporate and Other.

