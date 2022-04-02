Lua Swap Price Reaches $0.0626 (LUA)

Lua Swap (LUA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Lua Swap has a total market cap of $5.20 million and approximately $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lua Swap coin can now be bought for $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Lua Swap has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003619 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00037849 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.30 or 0.00108750 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Lua Swap

Lua Swap (CRYPTO:LUA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Lua Swap Coin Trading

