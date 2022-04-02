LUXCoin Price Hits $0.0124 on Top Exchanges (LUX)

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last week, LUXCoin has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. One LUXCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. LUXCoin has a market cap of $163,748.76 and $516.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,913.13 or 0.99915576 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00068207 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00013706 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $151.65 or 0.00330398 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.92 or 0.00139254 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00060171 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005294 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000513 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001188 BTC.

LUXCoin Profile

LUXCoin (CRYPTO:LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 14,220,303 coins and its circulating supply is 13,213,070 coins. LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LuxCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the PHI1612 algorithm (built from; Skein, JH, Cubehash, Fugue, Streebog and Echo). Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

