MahaDAO Hits One Day Volume of $299,528.00 (MAHA)

MahaDAO (MAHA) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. MahaDAO has a market capitalization of $11.83 million and approximately $299,528.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MahaDAO coin can now be purchased for about $3.85 or 0.00008370 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, MahaDAO has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00049311 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,448.73 or 0.07505059 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,917.08 or 0.99923966 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00045684 BTC.

MahaDAO Profile

MahaDAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars.

