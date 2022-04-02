MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:MMD)

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 1.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MMD opened at $18.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.80. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $24.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth $380,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth $558,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,093,831 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $24,447,000 after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares in the last quarter.

About MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)

Mainstay Mackay Definedterm Municipal Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company, which designed to capitalize on opportunities in the municipal bond market. It offers tax-exempt monthly distributions and total return potential, opportunistic investment approach through active management, and defined term that seeks to provide the then net asset value (NAV) upon termination to shareholders.

