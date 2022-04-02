MakiSwap (MAKI) Trading 9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

MakiSwap (MAKI) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One MakiSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0195 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. MakiSwap has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and $166,103.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MakiSwap has traded 9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MakiSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00050379 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,515.28 or 0.07497224 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,828.96 or 0.99874682 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00047368 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About MakiSwap

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

MakiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MakiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MakiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MakiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MakiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.