Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

MNDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Mandiant from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Mandiant in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Mandiant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mandiant in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 150,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $3,312,072.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $1,453,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,412 shares of company stock worth $6,678,712 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in shares of Mandiant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Mandiant in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,713,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the third quarter worth $1,163,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant during the third quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mandiant in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MNDT opened at $22.37 on Friday. Mandiant has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $23.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.91.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.58 million. Mandiant had a net margin of 149.32% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mandiant will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.

