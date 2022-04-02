Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 66.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,415 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MANH. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 67.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth $46,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.57.

MANH stock opened at $140.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.47 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.00. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.88 and a 52 week high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $171.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.85 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile (Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.