ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.60.
MANT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ManTech International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ManTech International from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ManTech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.
In related news, major shareholder George J. Pedersen sold 9,384,843 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total value of $734,082,419.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ManTech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,050,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ManTech International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,370,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,716,000 after acquiring an additional 179,823 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in ManTech International by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 729,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,224,000 after acquiring an additional 124,797 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in ManTech International by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 805,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,141,000 after purchasing an additional 121,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in ManTech International by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,047,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,362,000 after purchasing an additional 94,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.
MANT opened at $86.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.57. ManTech International has a 12-month low of $66.91 and a 12-month high of $92.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.74.
ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $634.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ManTech International will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.10%.
ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.
