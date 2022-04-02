MANTRA DAO 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $15.41 Million (OM)

MANTRA DAO (OM) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0964 or 0.00000210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar. MANTRA DAO has a market capitalization of $43.66 million and approximately $15.41 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00037992 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00108490 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Coin Profile

MANTRA DAO is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 453,073,637 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao . MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

MANTRA DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MANTRA DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MANTRA DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

