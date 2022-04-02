Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd Decreases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 912,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569,511 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.9% of Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $156,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $36,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $178.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $180.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.57.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

