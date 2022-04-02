Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,950 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $9,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 17,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1,185.7% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $1,088,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $398,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,364. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MPC stock opened at $84.81 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $50.19 and a 12 month high of $87.10. The firm has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

