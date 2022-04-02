MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Shares Purchased by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,599 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned about 0.19% of MarineMax worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HZO. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. 99.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HZO shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MarineMax in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.40.

Shares of NYSE:HZO traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.90. 776,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.57. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.56 and a 12-month high of $70.89. The firm has a market cap of $852.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.20.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $472.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.35 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.88%. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

In other MarineMax news, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $72,144.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

