Masari (MSR) Price Tops $0.0278

Masari (MSR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One Masari coin can now be bought for $0.0278 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Masari has traded 30.8% higher against the dollar. Masari has a market cap of $445,651.27 and $134.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,289.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,459.00 or 0.07472598 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.94 or 0.00272064 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $376.05 or 0.00812384 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.67 or 0.00098664 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00012877 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007629 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.37 or 0.00469585 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.53 or 0.00392155 BTC.

Masari Profile

Masari (CRYPTO:MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,045,916 coins. Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Masari is getmasari.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Masari Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

