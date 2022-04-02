Master Contract Token (MCT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $426,269.58

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Master Contract Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Master Contract Token has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $426,269.58 and $22,598.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,472.66 or 0.07498007 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.96 or 0.00099225 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00041077 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Metacraft (MCT) traded 76.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Master Contract Token Coin Profile

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

