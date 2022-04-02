Matrix AI Network (MAN) Price Reaches $0.0267 on Major Exchanges

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 16.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. Matrix AI Network has a total market capitalization of $5.71 million and $1.33 million worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Matrix AI Network has traded up 6% against the dollar. One Matrix AI Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0267 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.48 or 0.00273000 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00012785 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001448 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000435 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001391 BTC.

About Matrix AI Network

Matrix AI Network (CRYPTO:MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrix.io . The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

