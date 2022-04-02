Mawson Gold (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) Trading Down 1.7%

Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF – Get Rating) traded down 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 13,475 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 43,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.13.

About Mawson Gold (OTCMKTS:MWSNF)

Mawson Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal interests in Scandinavia, Australia, the United States, and Canada. It explores for gold, uranium, cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver ores. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Rompas-Rajapalot project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 8 exploration permit applications located in Finland.

