MAX Exchange Token Price Hits $0.41 on Major Exchanges (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000870 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $38,916.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,640.78 or 1.00044563 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00064750 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.98 or 0.00334576 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00012884 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.78 or 0.00138963 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005678 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00061755 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000508 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001168 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

