Maxim Group Initiates Coverage on Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED)

Analysts at Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 297.61% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Reed’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of Reed’s stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $0.25. 3,961,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,679. The company has a market capitalization of $23.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.33. Reed’s has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average of $0.43.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Reed’s by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 7,297,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 242,265 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Reed’s by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 531,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Reed’s by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 15,741 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Reed’s in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Reed’s by 1,696.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 224,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 212,060 shares in the last quarter. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reed’s, Inc engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

