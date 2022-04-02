Maxim Group Initiates Coverage on Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED)

Analysts at Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 297.61% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Reed’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
Shares of Reed’s stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $0.25. 3,961,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,679. The company has a market capitalization of $23.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.33. Reed’s has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average of $0.43.
Reed’s, Inc engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.
