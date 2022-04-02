Maxim Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA)

Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 175.23% from the company’s current price.

Society Pass stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,981,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,473,528. Society Pass has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $77.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.23.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOPA. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Society Pass in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Society Pass during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Society Pass during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Society Pass during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Society Pass during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. 35.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Society Pass Incorporated provides customer loyalty and analytics platform. It offer merchants with SoPa.asia an online commerce platform for users, alongside with HOTTAB Biz a convenient order management app for business partners on SoPa.asia and HOTTAB POS a specialized POS technology solution, a comprehensive system for payment, loyal customer management.

