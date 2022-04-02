Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.67

Shares of Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.67 and traded as high as $3.75. Mazda Motor shares last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 50,536 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MZDAY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mazda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America raised Mazda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

Get Mazda Motor alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.