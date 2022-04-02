McDonald Partners LLC Makes New $1.96 Million Investment in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,000. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF accounts for about 1.8% of McDonald Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. McDonald Partners LLC owned 0.15% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,380,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,093,000 after acquiring an additional 63,847 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 525,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,846,000 after buying an additional 8,773 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 497,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,756,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 483,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,302,000 after buying an additional 7,460 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,230,000.

NYSEARCA CGW traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,881. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.22. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 52-week low of $48.90 and a 52-week high of $60.96.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

