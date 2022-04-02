McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $285.38.

MCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $262.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Get McKesson alerts:

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK opened at $307.00 on Friday. McKesson has a one year low of $180.41 and a one year high of $310.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $279.55 and a 200 day moving average of $242.77.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.60 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 23.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

About McKesson (Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.