Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 6,445 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,790 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,445 shares during the period. Apple comprises 4.8% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Apple were worth $32,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Palmer Knight Co increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 57,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,228,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 6,068 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 219,139 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,913,000 after acquiring an additional 11,760 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 93,867 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 48,998 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL stock opened at $174.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.80. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.25 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $2.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Apple from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.82.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

