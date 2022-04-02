Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.96 Million

Equities analysts expect Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) to report $35.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.88 million and the highest is $36.04 million. Medallion Financial reported sales of $30.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full-year sales of $154.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $149.19 million to $160.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $188.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Medallion Financial.
Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.52. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $50.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.23 million.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 281.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 277.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.41% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Medallion Financial stock opened at $8.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.03. Medallion Financial has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The stock has a market cap of $224.27 million, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.47.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Medallion Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.75%.
Medallion Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.
