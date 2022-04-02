Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.96 Million

Equities analysts expect Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) to report $35.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.88 million and the highest is $36.04 million. Medallion Financial reported sales of $30.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full-year sales of $154.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $149.19 million to $160.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $188.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.52. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $50.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.23 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medallion Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 281.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 277.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medallion Financial stock opened at $8.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.03. Medallion Financial has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The stock has a market cap of $224.27 million, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Medallion Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.75%.

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

