Medicalchain (MTN) Trading 3.2% Lower Over Last Week

Medicalchain (MTN) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. In the last week, Medicalchain has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Medicalchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Medicalchain has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $2,501.00 worth of Medicalchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Medicalchain Profile

Medicalchain’s launch date was January 31st, 2018. Medicalchain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,948,761 coins. Medicalchain’s official Twitter account is @MyTrackNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Medicalchain’s official message board is medicalchain.com/en/news . The official website for Medicalchain is medicalchain.com/en . The Reddit community for Medicalchain is /r/MedicalChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mytracknet is a global lost and found network that uses blockchain technology to incentivize paritipants for their contribution, while implementing a unified solution for every Bluetooth tracker in the market. MTN is a Waves-based asset used to reward those who help others recover lost items. Mytracknet is the winner of the Waves ico-hub competition.”

