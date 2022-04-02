megaBONK Price Up 12% This Week (MBONK)

megaBONK (MBONK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 2nd. During the last week, megaBONK has traded up 12% against the dollar. One megaBONK coin can currently be bought for about $0.0326 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. megaBONK has a market cap of $97,835.39 and $1,593.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

megaBONK Profile

megaBONK is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

megaBONK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade megaBONK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase megaBONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

