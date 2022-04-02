Meme (MEME) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.47 Million

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last week, Meme has traded flat against the dollar. Meme has a total market capitalization of $11.47 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meme coin can now be bought for approximately $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Meme alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00013673 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005247 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000790 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00024866 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $333.81 or 0.00729037 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000061 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.