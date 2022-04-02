Memetic / PepeCoin Price Reaches $0.0648 on Major Exchanges (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0648 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $1.93 million and $7,374.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 40.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00014091 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005370 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000788 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00024673 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.97 or 0.00732863 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000061 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

