Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.52. The stock had a trading volume of 10,086,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,252,627. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $210.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.45. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.