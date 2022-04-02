MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $205.55

Shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.55 and traded as high as $209.93. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien shares last traded at $209.93, with a volume of 3 shares traded.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.85.
MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MKGAF)
