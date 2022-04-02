Mereo BioPharma Group’s (MREO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at SVB Leerink in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

MREO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MREO traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,124. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $4.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 177.3% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 36,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 23,043 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Mereo BioPharma Group Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics that aim to improve outcomes for oncology and rare diseases. Its portfolio include Etigilimab (MPH-313), Alvelestat (MPH-966), Setrusumab (BPS-804), Navicixizumab (OMP-305B83), Acumapimod (BCT-197), and Leflutrozole (BGS-649).

