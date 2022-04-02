MIB Coin Price Down 13% Over Last Week (MIB)

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One MIB Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $526,553.77 and approximately $45.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MIB Coin has traded down 13% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39.15 or 0.00084586 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00010584 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000194 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 431,207,672 coins and its circulating supply is 153,905,744 coins. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

