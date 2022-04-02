Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s Largest Position

Pavion Blue Capital LLC reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,489 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 12.0% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. FLC Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 18,183 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,587,000. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,785,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $309.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $238.07 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.41%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

