Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Transform Wealth LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,693 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 4.0% of Transform Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $37,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 26.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 48,407 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Microsoft by 3.5% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,178,823 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $343,660,000 after purchasing an additional 39,705 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.0% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,206,086 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $621,940,000 after acquiring an additional 182,243 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,585,030 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $446,852,000 after acquiring an additional 33,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the third quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 168,648 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $47,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $309.42 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $238.07 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $297.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

