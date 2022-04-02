Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,014 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,370 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 5.8% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $108,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 16,956 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,703,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Microsoft by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 153,518 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $51,631,000 after acquiring an additional 6,539 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 16,362 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,503,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. StockNews.com began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $309.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $238.07 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

