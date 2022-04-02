Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HIE)

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 32.3% over the last three years.

Get Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund alerts:

Shares of HIE opened at $11.07 on Friday. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $11.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.41.

In related news, Director James E. Hillman purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 77,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 47,723 shares during the last quarter.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.