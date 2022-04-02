Mint Club (MINT) Price Down 4.3% Over Last Week

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Mint Club has a market capitalization of $11.00 million and $1.73 million worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mint Club coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mint Club has traded down 4.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mint Club alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00025577 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 94.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 67.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Mint Club

Mint Club (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Mint Club

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mint Club should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mint Club using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mint Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mint Club and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.