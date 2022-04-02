Minter Network (BIP) Trading 10.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Minter Network (BIP) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $10.16 million and $7,151.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $113.90 or 0.00248541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.84 or 0.00211313 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00049572 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001040 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00032899 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,454.91 or 0.07538702 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,672,257,548 coins and its circulating supply is 5,467,047,981 coins. Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

