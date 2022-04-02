Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Price Reaches $176.26 on Exchanges

Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Mirrored Apple coin can now be bought for approximately $176.26 or 0.00380878 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored Apple has a market capitalization of $9.82 million and $161,846.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00049496 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,466.05 or 0.07489562 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,328.76 or 1.00108861 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00046328 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 55,718 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

