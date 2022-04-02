Misbloc Price Hits $0.0287 on Top Exchanges (MSB)

Misbloc (MSB) traded 42.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Misbloc has a total market cap of $4.98 million and approximately $8.39 million worth of Misbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Misbloc has traded 107.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Misbloc coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0287 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003645 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00038066 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.30 or 0.00108761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Misbloc Coin Profile

Misbloc (MSB) is a coin. Misbloc’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 173,854,557 coins. The official website for Misbloc is misblock.io . Misbloc’s official Twitter account is @misbloc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Misbloc’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=103357971483544

According to CryptoCompare, “MISBLOC (Medical information service with blockchain) is designed to provide safe and transparent medical services using blockchain technology, which aims to make the MISBLOC system immune to forgery and counterfeit. “

Misbloc Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Misbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Misbloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Misbloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

