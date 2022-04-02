Mitchell Capital Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,688 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.3% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded up $4.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.36. 6,559,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,402,263. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.67 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $217.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

