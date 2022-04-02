Mitchell Capital Management Co. Sells 1,243 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.5% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 301.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 46,918 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,719,000 after purchasing an additional 35,220 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 221.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 444 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 14,811 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $5.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $267.12. 51,723,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,162,395. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $134.59 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.47 billion, a PE ratio of 69.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.78.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Summit Insights lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.10.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 849,056 shares of company stock worth $234,090,142. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.