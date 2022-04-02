Mizuho Securities USA LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lessened its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.09. 5,742,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,364,849. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.96 and its 200-day moving average is $151.77. The stock has a market cap of $375.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $130.29 and a 1-year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $7,949,670.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $8,352,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.64.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

