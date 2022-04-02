Mobile Streams (LON:MOS) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.42

Mobile Streams Plc (LON:MOS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.29 ($0.00). Mobile Streams shares last traded at GBX 0.32 ($0.00), with a volume of 95,958,995 shares.
The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of £10.33 million and a P/E ratio of -3.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.42.
Mobile Streams Company Profile (LON:MOS)
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
Receive News & Ratings for Mobile Streams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile Streams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.