Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,967 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Moderna by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,725 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 71.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,103 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 94.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,717,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,143 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Moderna by 4.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,349,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,369,000 after acquiring an additional 58,600 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,309,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,886,000 after purchasing an additional 111,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.56, for a total value of $3,293,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $1,980,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,054 shares of company stock valued at $31,192,164. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $176.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.75. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.01 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The stock has a market cap of $71.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.55.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRNA. UBS Group assumed coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.86.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

