Mohr Growth ETF (BATS:MOHR) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Mohr Growth ETF (BATS:MOHR – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.28 and last traded at $23.23. 255,465 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.18.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.79.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mohr Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohr Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.